Download App
आपका शहर Close

बेटे तैमूर का बर्थडे मनाने पटौदी हाउस पहुंची करीना को सता रहा है एक डर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 03:21 PM IST
Know why kareena kapoor always feel insecured when she go out with taimur

किसी फेमस सेलिब्रिटी की बात हो या फिर किसी आम महिला की, बात जब अपने बच्चे की आती है तो हर मां का फिक्रमंद होना लाजमी है। ऐसा ही कुछ हाल करीना कपूर का भी है। इस 20 दिसंबर को सैफरीना बेटे तैमूर का पहला जन्मदिन पटौदी हाउस में मनाने वाली हैं।  

पढ़ें-आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आमिर खान से मदद मांगने को मजबूर हुईं कमल हासन की पत्नी

Comments

Browse By Tags

kareena kapoor taimur

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS में जानिए उन मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेज के बारे में जो सेक्स रैकेट में रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गईं

Top actress of bollywood and south industry who were involved in sex racket
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

राजकुमार राव ने इंटरव्यू में खोले कई चौंकाने वाले राज, कास्‍टिंग काउच पर भी कही बड़ी बात

rajkumar rao speak about his complexion and casting couch in bollywood
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आमिर खान से मदद मांगने को मजबूर हुईं कमल हासन की पत्नी

kamal haasan ex wife sarika asks aamir khan to help her over property dispute issue
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हनीमून तस्वीरों पर ट्रोल हुए अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर ने हॉरर सीरीज से कर दी तुलना

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trolled for their honeymoon picture
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!