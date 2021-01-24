विज्ञापन
अफेयर की खबरों के बीच फिर से अथिया शेट्टी के साथ दिखे केएल राहुल, साथ में नजर आए ये सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 02:08 PM IST
अथिया शेट्टी और केएल राहुल फिर दिखे एक साथ, रॉबिन उथप्पा के घर पहुंचे डिनर करने
अथिया शेट्टी और केएल राहुल फिर दिखे एक साथ, रॉबिन उथप्पा के घर पहुंचे डिनर करने - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
क्रिकेटर केएल राहुल और बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अथिया शेट्टी एक बार फिर एक साथ दिखे हैं। राहुल और अथिया के साथ क्रिकेटर रॉबिन उथप्पा और उनकी पत्नी शीतल भी मौजूद रहीं। शीतल ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर खूबसूरत तस्वीरें साझा की हैं। फोटो में राहुल, अथिया, रॉबिन और शीतल डाइनिंग टेबल पर बैठे हैं। तस्वीर में सभी मुस्कुरा रहे हैं। 
 


 
