मजाक मजाक में किशोर कुमार की तीसरी पत्नी बन गईं थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, आज हैं इस सुपरस्टार की बीवी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 05:00 PM IST
kishore kumar third wife
kishore kumar third wife
किशोर कुमार का जन्मदिन 4 अगस्त को होता है। उन्होंने ना सिर्फ अपनी सिंगिंग और म्यूजिक कंपोजिशन, प्रोडक्शन और डायरेक्शन के लिए हमेशा चर्चा में रहते थे बल्कि उनकी निजी जिंदगी भी खूब सुर्खियों में रही। उन्होंने एक नहीं बल्कि चार-चार शादियां की थीं और उनमें से एक शादी तो उनकी मजाक-मजाक में ही हो गई थी। उनकी ये शादी खूब सुर्खियों में रही। बता दें कि उनकी ये शादी एक्ट्रेस योगिता बाली से हुई थी। योगिता बाली 70 और 80 के दशक की ऐसी हीरोइन थीं जिनके ना सिर्फ काम से सभी प्रभावित थे बल्कि उनकी खूबसूरती भी लोगों के दिलों पर छुरियां चला देती थी।
 
किशोर कुमार जन्मदिन विशेष योगिता बाली मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
किशोर कुमार
किशोर कुमार - फोटो : file photo
kishore kumar
kishore kumar - फोटो : file photo
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
bollywood flashback yogeeta bali
