कासगंज हिंसा के बाद फरहान अख्तर का ‘गलत बयान’ वायरल, आखिरकार खुद सामने आकर दी सफाई

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 04:05 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के कासगंज में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर निकाली जा रही तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान हुई एक झड़प ने साम्प्रदायिक हिंसा का रूप ले लिया था। हिंसा में चंदन गुप्ता नामक एक युवक की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद से ही अफवाहों का बाजार भी गर्म रहा। गलियों से लेकर सोशल मीडिया तक झूठी सूचनाएं फैलाई गई। इसकी चपेट से बॉलीवुड भी बच नहीं पाया।
