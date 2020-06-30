शहर चुनें
20 सालों से बॉलीवुड पर राज कर रहीं करीना कपूर, इन पांच फिल्मों में दिखा दमदार अभिनय

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 03:45 PM IST
करीना कपूर
करीना कपूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
करीना कपूर को आज बॉलीवुड में 20 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। उनकी पहली फिल्म 'रिफ्यूजी' 30 जून 2000 को रिलीज हुई थी। इस मौके पर करीना ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट भी साझा किया है और फिल्म के सभी सदस्यों के साथ प्रशंसकों का शुक्रिया कहा है। करीना कपूर को एक्टिंग विरासत में मिली। उनके फिल्मों में आने से पहले करिश्मा इंडस्ट्री की नंबर वन अभिनेत्री बन चुकी थीं ऐसे में करीना के लिए राह आसान हो गई थी। करीना आज भी टॉप की अभिनेत्रियों में गिनी जाती हैं। उन्होंने करियर में एक से बढ़कर एक हिट दिए। इस मौके पर चलिए हम आपको करीना के करियर की टॉप पांच फिल्मों के बारे में बताते हैं। 
kareena kapoor refugee movie dev chameli
 
करीना कपूर
करीना कपूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
देव फिल्म
देव फिल्म - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चमेली
चमेली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ओमकारा
ओमकारा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जब वी मेट
जब वी मेट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उड़ता पंजाब
उड़ता पंजाब - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
