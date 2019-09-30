शहर चुनें

कंगना रनौत ने पहले Kiss और पहले रिलेशन के बारे में खुलकर की बात, बताया क्यों छोड़ गया था बॉयफ्रेंड

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 02:37 PM IST
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : social media
कंगना रनौत अपनी फिल्मों के अलावा बेबाकी के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं। हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में कंगना ने अपने पहले क्रश, पहले रिलेशन और पहले किस के बारे में बताया। कंगना ने बताया कि उनका पहला क्रश एक टीचर से था, तब वो 14-15 साल की थीं । कंगना ने उस टीचर को एक कार्ड पर 'हैप्पी टीचर्स डे' लिखकर दिया था । इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने पहले किस के बारे में बताया । 
 
kangana ranaut कंगना रनौत
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : social media
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : instagram
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : instagram
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : social media
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut
