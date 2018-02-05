बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जल्द शादी करने जा रहीं हैं बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत, खोला बड़ा राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:03 AM IST
बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रानौत ने 2017 में ऐलान किया था कि अगर उनकी फिल्म 'सिमरन' बॉक्सऑफिस पर अच्छा काम करेगी तो वे इसी साल ही शादी कर लेंगी। लेकिन न तो फिल्म चली और न ही कंगना ने शादी की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a77ec9f4f1c1b4f588b6cfb","slug":"kangana-ranaut-reveals-her-marriage-date-will-soon-to-get-hitched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.