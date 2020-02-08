शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kalki Koechlin blessed with a baby girl before marriage

पहली बार मां बनीं कल्कि केकलां, शादी से पहले दिया बच्चे को जन्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 07:55 PM IST
kalki koechlin
1 of 4
kalki koechlin - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कल्कि केकलां मां बन गई हैं। उन्होंने एक प्यारी सी बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। कल्कि बीते काफी दिनों से अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर चर्चा में थीं। विरल भयानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर जानकारी दी है कि कल्कि ने कल रात ही एक लड़की को जन्म दिया है।
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations #kalkikoechlin she had a baby girl last night ❤❤❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
kalki koechlin
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

taapsee pannu
Bollywood

दिल्ली में वोट देते ही तापसी पन्नू पर टूट पड़ा ट्रोलर, अभिनेत्री के एक जवाब से बोलती हुई बंद

8 फरवरी 2020

mother india
Bollywood

ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड के सबसे करीब थी महबूब खान की 'मदर इंडिया', सिर्फ एक वोट से रह गई थी पीछे

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
दीपिका पादुकोण द्वारा शेयर की गई तस्वीर
Bollywood

दीपिका- रणवीर के वैकेशन से सामने आई पहली तस्वीर, चप्पलों की फोटो शेयर कर लिखी ये बात

8 फरवरी 2020

adnan sami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वीकेंड का वार में परिवार संग दिखेंगे अदनान सामी, सलमान के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर

8 फरवरी 2020

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan
Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ से शादी के लिए पैसे बचा रहे हैं आदित्य नारायण, सोशल मीडिया पर खुल गई पोल

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना कैफ के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिल्मों में पहली बार कर सकती हैं ये बड़ा काम

8 फरवरी 2020

udita goswami
Bollywood

गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहीं इमरान हाशमी की हीरोइन, फिल्मों से दूर अब करती हैं ये काम

8 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
frances mcdormand
Hollywood

जब भरी महफिल में चोरी हो गया था ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड, हैरान-परेशान हो गई थी ये अभिनेत्री

8 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

बिग बॉस विनर ने आसिम रियाज को बताया मानसिक रूप से बीमार, कहा- इसको लगता है कि ये गेम को...

8 फरवरी 2020

shilpa shetty
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शिल्पा शेट्टी के सामने इमोशनल हुए आसिम-माहिरा, घरवालों को अभिनेत्री देंगी योगा क्लास

8 फरवरी 2020

90 के दशक के सितारे
Television

टीवी की दुनिया से दूर ऐसी जिंदगी जी रहे हैं 90 के दशक के ये पांच सितारे, ऐसी दिखने लगीं चंद्रकांता

8 फरवरी 2020

raj kundra, poonam pandey
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा के खिलाफ पूनम पांडे ने किया क्रिमिनल केस, ये है पूरा मामला

8 फरवरी 2020

ऑस्कर
Hollywood

अभी तक सिर्फ इन तीन भारतीय फिल्मों को ही मिला ऑस्कर में नामांकन, लिस्ट में आमिर की लगान भी शामिल

8 फरवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

सिद्धार्थ की इस हरकत को Bigg Boss ने किया नजरअंदाज, यूजर्स ने मेकर्स पर उठाए सवाल

8 फरवरी 2020

'दिल जैसे धड़के धड़कने दो' की टीम के साथ महेश भट्ट
Television

बच्चों की कहानी लेकर फिर छोटे परदे पर लौटे महेश भट्ट, नामकरण के बाद सुनाएंगे ये नया किस्सा

8 फरवरी 2020

ए आर रहमान, विशाल- शेखर और प्रीतम
Bollywood

कमाई में अभिनेताओं को टक्कर देते हैं ये संगीतकार, लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर हैं रहमान

8 फरवरी 2020

धर्मेंद्र
Television

अभिनेता बनने से पहले गैराज में काम करते थे धर्मेंद्र, पुराने दिन याद कर हुए भावुक

8 फरवरी 2020

कपूर परिवार
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर के पिता के नाम पर हुआ मुंबई के इस चौक का नाम, पूरे परिवार ने मिलकर किया अनावरण

8 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth, Shehnaz and Asim
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से एक हफ्ता पहले बिग बॉस ले सकते हैं चौंकाने वाला फैसला, अब तक नहीं हुआ ऐसा

8 फरवरी 2020

neha kakkar
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच हाथों में चूड़ा पहने दिखीं नेहा कक्कड़, पोस्ट कर बताई क्या है सच्चाई

8 फरवरी 2020

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Bollywood

वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल करेंगे साल 2020 में शादी? जानें इस वायरल खबर की सच्चाई

8 फरवरी 2020

kalki koechlin
kalki koechlin - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg
Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg - फोटो : instagram
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Exit Poll Delhi Election 2020: ‘आप’ नेता संजय सिंह का बयान, ‘उम्मीद है 11 तारीख को इससे अच्छे रिजल्ट आएंगे’

एग्जिट पोल को लेकर आप नेता संजय सिंह का बयान सामने आया है। संजय सिंह ने कहा है की उम्मीद है 11 तारीख को इससे अच्छे रिजल्ट आएंगे।

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली 3:33

Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली चुनाव की तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

मोहाली हादसा 1:02

पंजाब के मोहाली में तीन मंजिला इमारत गिरी, मलबे में दबे लोगों को निकालने का काम जारी

8 फरवरी 2020

अलका लांबा 1:59

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव2020: अलका लांबा की सफाई, आप कार्यकर्ता को क्यों मारा थप्पड़

8 फरवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव 2:03

आजमगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने खोला अखिलेश यादव के खिलाफ मोर्चा, लगाए अखिलेश लापता के पोस्टर

8 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited