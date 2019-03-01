बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 01:18 PM IST
जस्टिन बीबर एक ऐसा नाम हैं जिनकी फैन फॉलोइंग दुनिया भर में है। 25 साल की उम्र में जस्टिन एक सुपरस्टार हैं। जस्टिन 12 साल की उम्र से गा रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं जस्टिन यूट्यूब पर सबसे ज्यादा सबस्क्राइबर्स बनाने वाले पहले मेल सिंगर हैं। जस्टिन को इस मुकाम तक पहुंचाने में उनकी मां पैटी मैलेटी का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है।
