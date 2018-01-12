Download App
रानी मुखर्जी से डरे 'परमाणु' के मेकर्स, तीसरी बार बदली रिलीज डेट तो नाराज हुए जॉन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 01:56 PM IST
जॉन अब्राहम और डायना पेंटी की फिल्म 'परमाणु' की रिलीज डेट एक बार फिर से आगे बढ़ा दी गई है। ऐसा पहली बार नहीं बल्कि तीसरी बार हुआ है जब दूसरी फिल्मों से डेट क्लैश की वजह से जॉन की फिल्म की रिलीज टल गई है।
