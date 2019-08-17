शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   janhvi kapoor balance trick with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit

पहली बार सामने आई जाह्नवी की जिम के अंदर की तस्वीरें, ऐसी मुश्किल ट्रिक कर खुद को रखती हैं फिट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 09:48 AM IST
janhvi kapoor
1 of 5
janhvi kapoor - फोटो : social media
जाह्नवी कपूर फिल्मों के अलावा अपनी फिटनेस पर भी खास ध्यान दे रही हैं । वो अक्सर जिम के बाहर स्पॉट की जाती हैं । हाल ही में जाह्नवी की फिटनेस ट्रेनर नमृता पुरोहित ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर जाह्नवी की दो तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं । इस फोटो में जाह्नवी नमृता के साथ बैलेंस बना रही हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
janhvi kapoor sridevi श्रीदेवी जाह्नवी कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Vidya Balan
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों को लेकर विद्या बालन ने बताई सच्चाई, बोलीं- 'पिछले 7 साल से परेशान हूं'

17 अगस्त 2019

boney kapoor
Bollywood

बाली में लग्जरी शादी एंज्वॉय कर रहे बोनी कपूर, श्रीदेवी की खास दोस्त के बेटे ने लिए सात फेरे

17 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Adnan Sami
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी ट्रोलर ने पूछा- आखिरी बार बीफ कब खाया था, अदनान सामी ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

17 अगस्त 2019

sharat saxena
Bollywood

इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के बाद फिल्मों में आया ये अभिनेता, निगेटिव किरदार से हुए मशहूर

17 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
saif ali khan
Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर ने सैफ अली खान को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, पुरानी फोटो शेयर कर लिखा- 'We Love You'

17 अगस्त 2019

vijay thalapathy
Bollywood

इस एक्टर ने फ्री में बांटी 400 सोने की अंगूठियां, सामने आई ये वजह

17 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Saif And Amrita
Bollywood

अमृता से तलाक लेने के बाद सैफ को देने पड़े थे इतने करोड़ रुपए, आधी रकम तो किस्तों में चुकानी पड़ी

16 अगस्त 2019

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh
Bollywood

सैफ की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह से शादी करने वाले थे रवि शास्त्री, इन एक्ट्रेस के साथ भी जुड़ा नाम

17 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

सितारों से पूछिए सवाल में इस बार अनुराग कश्यप की बारी, बोले- हमारी पसंद अब भी कोई दूसरा तय करता है!

17 अगस्त 2019

Sonia Gandhi And Amitabh
Bollywood

फिल्म स्टार्स के सहारे कांग्रेस और विद्या के निधन से दुखी अमिताभ सहित ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

17 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
adnan sami to pakistan fan
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी ट्रोलर ने अदनान सामी से पूछा कश्मीर पर सवाल, सिंगर ने कहा- उसमें अपनी नाक मत घुसाओ

16 अगस्त 2019

Mallika Sherawat
Bollywood

फिल्मों में किसिंग सीन को लेकर मल्लिका शेरावत का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'मर्डर में तो...'

16 अगस्त 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Sinha
Bollywood

विद्या सिन्हा के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

17 अगस्त 2019

Vidya Sinha
Bollywood

तकलीफों भरी रही थी विद्या सिन्हा की जिंदगी, दूसरे पति पर लगाए थे ये गंभीर आरोप

16 अगस्त 2019

roopa ganguly
Bollywood

बेटे की वजह से ही नहीं खुद भी विवादों में रहीं टीवी की 'द्रौपदी', 3 बार की थी आत्महत्या की कोशिश

16 अगस्त 2019

बाटला हाउस और मिशन मंगल का पोस्टर
Bollywood

बाटला हाउस ने पहले दिन की कमाई से ही निकाल ली लागत, मिशन मंगल के मुकाबले कमाए इतने करोड़

16 अगस्त 2019

vidya sinha
Bollywood

विद्या सिन्हा को टीवी कलाकारों ने नम आंखों से दी विदाई, अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे ये सेलेब्स

16 अगस्त 2019

fatima sana shaikh
Bollywood

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के दिन खूब ट्रोल हुईं फातिमा सना शेख, वजह बनी उनकी प्रोफाइल फोटो

16 अगस्त 2019

R Madhavan family picture
Bollywood

धार्मिक चिन्ह को लेकर यूजर्स ने माधवन को किया ट्रोल, अब अभिनेता ने दिया करारा जवाब

16 अगस्त 2019

Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari and Palak
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी के पति अभिनव कोहली ने पूरे मामले पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब कह दी ये बड़ी बात

16 अगस्त 2019

Batla House, Bhushan Kumar
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों भूषण कुमार ने बनाई बाटला हाउस जैसी फिल्म, वजह हैरान कर देगी

16 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

कहीं ठप ना पड़ जाए पाकिस्तानी मनोरंजन इंडस्ट्री, भारतीय फिल्मों के बैन के बाद अब उठाया ये कदम

16 अगस्त 2019

janhvi kapoor
janhvi kapoor - फोटो : social media
janhvi kapoor
janhvi kapoor - फोटो : social media
janhvi kapoor
janhvi kapoor - फोटो : social media
janhvi kapoor
janhvi kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
Janhvi kapoor
Janhvi kapoor - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अरुण जेटली की हालत गंभीर, देर रात एम्स पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और अमित शाह

देश के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली की हालत काफी गंभीर है। उनसे मिलने शुक्रवार देर रात राष्ट्रपति कोविंद पहुंचे। अमित शाह और यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ भी एम्स पहुंचे। अरुण जेटली 9 अगस्त से एम्स में भर्ती हैं।

17 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 6:07

आजादी के बाद भी अपनी जिद के कारण आजाद नहीं हुई थीं ये रियासतें

17 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:13

अनुच्छेद 370 पर UNSC में पाकिस्तान को झटका, भारत की दो टूक- ये पूरी तरह हमारा आंतरिक मामला

16 अगस्त 2019

शिवराज 3:01

जब घायल युवक को देख दौड़ पड़े शिवराज सिंह चौहान

16 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:48

हवाई कंपनियों ने 23 अगस्त तक श्रीनगर की उड़ानें रद्द कीं, सुरक्षा कारणों का दिया हवाला

16 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited