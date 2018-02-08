अपना शहर चुनें

30 साल बाद माधुरी के 'एक दो तीन' पर 'बागी 2' में आइटम नंबर करेंगी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:59 AM IST
jacqueline fernandez to recreate Madhuri magic in Ek do teen for Baaghi 2
जैकलीन फर्नांडिस अपनी एक्टिंग के अलावा डांसिंग स्किल्स की वजह से भी लोगों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय हैं। अब जैकलीन सुपर  डांसर माधुरी दीक्षित के सालों पहले मचाए तहलके को एक बार फिर दोहराएंगी। जी हां, खबर है कि जल्द रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म 'बागी 2' में बॉलिवुड ऐक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस एक आइटम नंबर करेंगी। आइए जानते हैं कि किस गाने पर थिरकेंगी जैकलीन...
 
jacqueline fernandez disha patani baaghi2 tiger shroff

