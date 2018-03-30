शहर चुनें

बीमारी का इलाज करवा रहे इरफान की सबसे बड़ी इच्छा, अमिताभ हो सबसे पहले 'ब्लैकमेल'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 12:18 PM IST
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड के शानदार एक्टर कहे जाने वाले इरफान खान इन दिनों  'न्यूरोएंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर' जैसी भयंकर बीमारी से जूझ हैं। इस बीमारी का इलाज कराने के लिए वह फिलहाल लंदन गये हुए हैं। उनकी फिल्म 'ब्लैकमेल' 6 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने वाली है। इरफान ने सबसे पहले अमिताभ को अपनी यह फिल्म दिखाने की इच्छा जाहिर की। 
irrfan khan blackmail amitabh bachchan

