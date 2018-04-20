बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad9b5844f1c1b3a0b8b57fb","slug":"irrfan-khan-starrer-film-hindi-medium-earned-205-21-crore-at-china-box-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u092e' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
चीन में 'हिन्दी मीडियम' ने कमाई के तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, बनी बॉलीवुड की चौथी सबसे कमाऊ फिल्म
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 03:30 PM IST
चीन में शानदार कमाई को लेकर इरफान खान और सबा कमर की फिल्म 'हिन्दी मीडियम' इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं। तमाम अटकलों के बीच इस फिल्म ने कमाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार धमाल मचाने के साथ ही 'हिन्दी मीडियम' ने 200 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई का आंकड़ा भी पार कर लिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad9b5844f1c1b3a0b8b57fb","slug":"irrfan-khan-starrer-film-hindi-medium-earned-205-21-crore-at-china-box-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u092e' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad9b5844f1c1b3a0b8b57fb","slug":"irrfan-khan-starrer-film-hindi-medium-earned-205-21-crore-at-china-box-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u092e' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad9b5844f1c1b3a0b8b57fb","slug":"irrfan-khan-starrer-film-hindi-medium-earned-205-21-crore-at-china-box-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u092e' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad9b5844f1c1b3a0b8b57fb","slug":"irrfan-khan-starrer-film-hindi-medium-earned-205-21-crore-at-china-box-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u092e' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.