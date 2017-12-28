बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a44c0e74f1c1b502b8b70a0","slug":"hrithik-roshan-upcoming-biopic-super-30-mrunal-thakur-may-star-opposite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की खुली किस्मत, पहली ही फिल्म में ऋतिक के साथ रोमांस करने का मिला मौका
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 03:36 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के सुपरहीरो ऋतिक रोशन फिल्म 'काबिल' के बाद सुपर 30 में नजर आने वाले हैं। खबर है कि फिल्म में ऋतिक के अपोजिट कुमकुम भाग्य फेम टीवी एक्ट्रेस मृणाल ठाकुर को साइन किया गया है।
{"_id":"5a44c0e74f1c1b502b8b70a0","slug":"hrithik-roshan-upcoming-biopic-super-30-mrunal-thakur-may-star-opposite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44c0e74f1c1b502b8b70a0","slug":"hrithik-roshan-upcoming-biopic-super-30-mrunal-thakur-may-star-opposite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44c0e74f1c1b502b8b70a0","slug":"hrithik-roshan-upcoming-biopic-super-30-mrunal-thakur-may-star-opposite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44c0e74f1c1b502b8b70a0","slug":"hrithik-roshan-upcoming-biopic-super-30-mrunal-thakur-may-star-opposite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.