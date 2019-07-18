शहर चुनें

उपराष्ट्रपति ने 'सुपर 30' में ऋतिक रोशन के काम को सराहा, स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 01:20 PM IST
hrithik roshan
hrithik roshan - फोटो : social media
ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म 'सुपर 30' रिलीज हो चुकी है । हाल ही में ऋतिक भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू से मिले । ऋतिक ने उपराष्ट्रपति के साथ कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर उनका धन्यवाद किया है । ऋतिक ने दिल्ली में अपनी फिल्म 'सुपर 30' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी थी । 
