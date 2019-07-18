उपराष्ट्रपति ने 'सुपर 30' में ऋतिक रोशन के काम को सराहा, स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

{"_id":"5d30249f8ebc3e6d163523ce","slug":"hrithik-roshan-met-vice-president-of-india-m-venkaiah-naidu-in-super-30-screening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 30' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
hrithik roshan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d30249f8ebc3e6d163523ce","slug":"hrithik-roshan-met-vice-president-of-india-m-venkaiah-naidu-in-super-30-screening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 30' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
hrithik roshan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d30249f8ebc3e6d163523ce","slug":"hrithik-roshan-met-vice-president-of-india-m-venkaiah-naidu-in-super-30-screening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 30' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
hrithik roshan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d30249f8ebc3e6d163523ce","slug":"hrithik-roshan-met-vice-president-of-india-m-venkaiah-naidu-in-super-30-screening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 30' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
hrithik roshan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d30249f8ebc3e6d163523ce","slug":"hrithik-roshan-met-vice-president-of-india-m-venkaiah-naidu-in-super-30-screening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 30' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
super 30
- फोटो : social media