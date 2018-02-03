अपना शहर चुनें

फिल्म में एक साथ दिखेंगे बॉलीवुड के यह दो सुपरहीरो, होगी गुरु-चेले की जोड़ी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 06:40 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में पहली बार सुपरहीरो ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ एकसाथ फिल्म में नजर आएंगे। फिल्म के नाम का अभी खुलासा नहीं किया गया है। लेकिन बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म की शूटिंग अगस्त में शुरु होगी और गांधी जयंती पर इसे रिलीज किया जाएगा...
