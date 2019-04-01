शहर चुनें

हिमेश रेशमिया देंगे अक्षय-सलमान जैसे सुपरस्टार्स को टक्कर, एक साथ साइन की 4 बड़ी फिल्में

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 10:35 AM IST
himesh
1 of 5
himesh
हिमेश रेशमिया ने बॉलीवुड को जबरदस्त हिट गाने दिए हैं । पिछले काफी समय से वो लाइम लाइट से दूर हैं और उनका कोई गाना भी रिलीज नहीं हुआ है । अब हिमेश ने अचानक एक साथ चार प्रोजेक्ट्स का एलान किया है । हिमेश इन प्रोजेक्ट्स में गाना नहीं बल्कि एक्टिंग करते नजर आएंगे । 
himesh reshammiya bishnu shrestha aap ka suroor हिमेश रेशमिया बिष्णु श्रेष्ठा
himesh
himesh
himesh
himesh
हिमेश रेशमिया
हिमेश रेशमिया - फोटो : SELF
Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya - फोटो : amar ujala
Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya
