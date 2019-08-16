शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Gulzar Birthday Special top Most Popular Songs on his Birthday

'रोज-रोज आंखों तले' से लेकर 'मेरा कुछ सामान' तक, गुलजार के जन्मदिन पर सुनें उनके 5 सदाबहार गानें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 10:14 PM IST
गुलजार
1 of 6
गुलजार - फोटो : file photo
मशहूर गीतकार गुलजार हिंदी सिनेमा का काफी बड़ा नाम है। गुलजार के शानदार गानों से उनकी शख्सियत का पता चलता है। उन्होंने साल 1963 में फिल्म बंदिनी से बतौर गीतकार अपना फिल्मी सफर शुरू किया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने हिंदी सिनेमा को एक से बढ़कर एक बेहतरीन गाने दिए हैं। गुलजार का जन्मदिन 18 अगस्त को होता है। गुलजार की निजी जिदंगी और फिल्मी तरफ के बारे में बात करें तो वह मुंबई पहुंचकर एक गराज में मैकेनिक का काम करते थे। खाली वक्त में वो कविताएं और शायरी लिखते थे। उनके जन्मदिन पर ऐसे ही कुछ चुनिंदा गाने जो आज भी उतने ही लोकप्रिय हैं।
gulzar bandini gulzar songs गुलजार बंदिनी गुलजार गाने
