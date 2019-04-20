'गली ब्वॉय' के इस एक्टर का पीछा करता था 65 साल का बुजुर्ग, मजबूरी में जाना पड़ता था डिनर डेट पर

{"_id":"5cbabcb1bdec2214492aa8a1","slug":"gully-boy-actor-siddhant-chaturvedi-said-he-had-dinner-date-with-who-stalked-65-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f' \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
siddhant chaturvedi, ranveer singh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cbabcb1bdec2214492aa8a1","slug":"gully-boy-actor-siddhant-chaturvedi-said-he-had-dinner-date-with-who-stalked-65-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f' \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Siddhant Chaturvedi
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5cbabcb1bdec2214492aa8a1","slug":"gully-boy-actor-siddhant-chaturvedi-said-he-had-dinner-date-with-who-stalked-65-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f' \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
siddhant chaturvedi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cbabcb1bdec2214492aa8a1","slug":"gully-boy-actor-siddhant-chaturvedi-said-he-had-dinner-date-with-who-stalked-65-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f' \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
gully boy
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cbabcb1bdec2214492aa8a1","slug":"gully-boy-actor-siddhant-chaturvedi-said-he-had-dinner-date-with-who-stalked-65-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f' \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
gully boy
- फोटो : file photo