B'Day Spl: जूही से लेकर अनुष्का तक, 30 साल में इन हीरोइनों के साथ आमिर ने किया है रोमांस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 07:25 PM IST
aamir khan
1 of 7
आमिर खान भले ही 53 साल के हो चुके हैं, मगर आज भी जब वह अपने से 20 साल छोटी हीरोइन संग बड़े पर्दे पर रोमांस करते हैं, तो सिनेमा हॉल में सीटियां बज उठती हैं। ऐसा है इस सुपरस्टार का जादू। एक नजर उन हीरोइनों पर जिनके साथ 'मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट' ने सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर रोमांस किया...
 
