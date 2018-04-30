शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Five facts about the Rajkummar Rao Omerta why the Nude Scene Removed from the film

'ओमर्टा' से क्यों हटाया गया राजकुमार राव का न्यूड सीन, जानिए फिल्म से जुड़ी 5 रोचक बातें

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 07:55 PM IST
rajkummar rao
1 of 6
सेंसर बोर्ड ने रिलीज डेट से पहले ही राजकुमार राव अभिनीत फिल्म ओमर्टा के दो मुख्य सीन पर कैंची चला दी है। इनमें से एक राजकुमार राव का बहुत चर्चित न्यूड सीन है। जानिए सेंसर बोर्ड को क्यों लेेना पड़ा फैसला और निर्देशक ने क्या सोचकर फिल्म में शामिल किया था यह न्यूड सीन... 

हंसला मेहता और राजकुमार राव की जोड़ी ने शाहिद, सिटिलाईट्स, अलीगढ जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्में दी हैं और अब इनकी फिल्म 'ओमर्टा' को लेकर फिल्म जगत में खासी चर्चा हो रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि इनकी आने वाली फिल्म एक बार फिर से दर्शकों की उम्मीद पर खरी उतर सकती है क्योंकि ये जोड़ी दर्शकों को एक अलग तरह के सिनेमा दिखाती है। फिल्म आने से पहले ही दर्शक ने उम्मीद बांध ली थी कि मूवी बिना किसी कट के रिलीज की जाएगी लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो पाएगा। 

फिल्म से दो मुख्य सीन हटा लिए गए हैं। चलिए बताते हैं फिल्म से जुड़ी खास बातें....  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
omerta rajkumar rao hansal mehta

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

South Actress
Bollywood

देह व्यापार में फंसी थीं ये 11 एक्ट्रेसेज, इस एक्ट्रेस के कमरे में उड़ गए थे पुलिस के भी होश

30 अप्रैल 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

इतनी खूबसूरत हैं इन 10 एक्ट्रेस की मां, एक बार देख लेंगे तो भूल जाएंगे सभी एक्ट्रेस

30 अप्रैल 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के रियल लिपलॉक फोटोज, सरेआम कर डाली थी ये हरकतें

30 अप्रैल 2018

सोफिया हयात
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे पति की असलियत जान हिलीं सोफिया हयात, शादी के 1 साल बाद ही घर से निकाला बाहर

30 अप्रैल 2018

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

जब संजय दत्त ने सुपरस्टार सलमान खान को जड़ा था थप्पड़, इस लड़की की वजह से हुआ था ये कांड

30 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

क्या प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने गुपचुप कर ली शादी, इस तस्वीर को गौर से देखिए, खोल रही सारे राज

30 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ने अपनी ही बेटी जाह्नवी का उड़ाया था मजाक, इस पुराने वीडियो को देख हंसी नहीं रुकेगी

30 अप्रैल 2018

Dadasaheb Phalke‬
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: रेड लाइट एरिया से पहली हीरोइन ढूंढने गए थे दादा साहब फाल्के,जानें जिंदगी से जुड़े 7 सच

30 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान की सलाह से जुड़वा बच्चों की मां बनने जा रही ये एक्ट्रेस, 14 बार प्रेग्नेंसी हुई थी फेल

30 अप्रैल 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज ने प्यार को पाने के लिए अपनाया था इस्लाम धर्म, यह सुपरहिट एक्टर भी हैं शामिल

30 अप्रैल 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

308 गर्लफ्रेंड में इस खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस से भी था संजय दत्त का अफेयर, यह थी ब्रेकअप की बड़ी वजह

30 अप्रैल 2018

टाइगर श्रॉफ और दिशा पटानी
Bollywood

मोहब्बत से भी एक कदम आगे पहुंचा टाइगर और दिशा का प्यार, रेस्टोरेंट में दिखा सबूत

30 अप्रैल 2018

Milind Soman
Bollywood

हनीमून पर नहीं गए मिलिंद सोमन तो 25 साल छोटी पत्नी के साथ पानी में किया यह काम, लोगों ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

30 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम की शादी पर पहली बार बोले अनिल कपूर, कहा- 'घर के बाहर लाइट इसलिए लगी है क्योंकि...'

30 अप्रैल 2018

ईशा गुप्ता
Bollywood

ईशा के हॉट फोटोशूट ने रेगिस्तान में लगाई आग, बिकनी और हॉट पैंट में आईं नजर

30 अप्रैल 2018

vinod thakur
Bollywood

बिग बॉस में नजर आने वाला था ये डांसर, वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाने के चक्कर में पहुंचा ICU, अब हुआ ये हाल

30 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान से कम नहीं शेरा का स्वैग, लेह-लद्दाख की वादियों में लगाई रेस, देखें तस्वीरें

30 अप्रैल 2018

Katrina
Bollywood

पेरेंट्स के साथ कुछ खास पल बिताती स्पॉट हुईं कटरीना कैफ, देखें तस्वीरें

30 अप्रैल 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

चाय का कप तक नहीं उठा पा रहे हैं अजय देवगन, इस हालत के बावजूद जज्बा गजब का

30 अप्रैल 2018

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर कुछ ऐसा बोल गई राखी सावंत, बॉलीवुड में बवाल होना तय

30 अप्रैल 2018

abhishek bachchan reveals why he took 2 years break from bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में दो साल तक खाली बैठे रहे अभिषेक बच्चन ने पिता अमिताभ के बारे में खोला बड़ा राज

30 अप्रैल 2018

Dadasaheb Phalke
Bollywood

दादा साहब फाल्के के बर्थडे पर जानिए किन 5 सेलेब्स को मिला इस साल उनके नाम का अवॉर्ड

30 अप्रैल 2018

rajkummar rao
rajkummar rao
rajkummar rao trapped
Rajkummar Rao
rajkumar rao
राजकुमार राव

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.