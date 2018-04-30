बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'ओमर्टा' से क्यों हटाया गया राजकुमार राव का न्यूड सीन, जानिए फिल्म से जुड़ी 5 रोचक बातें
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 07:55 PM IST
सेंसर बोर्ड ने रिलीज डेट से पहले ही राजकुमार राव अभिनीत फिल्म ओमर्टा के दो मुख्य सीन पर कैंची चला दी है। इनमें से एक राजकुमार राव का बहुत चर्चित न्यूड सीन है। जानिए सेंसर बोर्ड को क्यों लेेना पड़ा फैसला और निर्देशक ने क्या सोचकर फिल्म में शामिल किया था यह न्यूड सीन...
हंसला मेहता और राजकुमार राव की जोड़ी ने शाहिद, सिटिलाईट्स, अलीगढ जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्में दी हैं और अब इनकी फिल्म 'ओमर्टा' को लेकर फिल्म जगत में खासी चर्चा हो रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि इनकी आने वाली फिल्म एक बार फिर से दर्शकों की उम्मीद पर खरी उतर सकती है क्योंकि ये जोड़ी दर्शकों को एक अलग तरह के सिनेमा दिखाती है। फिल्म आने से पहले ही दर्शक ने उम्मीद बांध ली थी कि मूवी बिना किसी कट के रिलीज की जाएगी लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो पाएगा।
फिल्म से दो मुख्य सीन हटा लिए गए हैं। चलिए बताते हैं फिल्म से जुड़ी खास बातें....
