Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   First time Virat was playing in front of his wife Anushka Sharma, See how she was cheering

पहली बार WIFE अनुष्का के सामने खेल रहे थे विराट, आंखों ही आंखों में ऐसे हो रही थी बातें

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 10:29 AM IST
First time Virat was playing in front of his wife Anushka Sharma, See how she was cheering
शादी-हनीमून और फिर रिसेप्शन के बाद विराट कोहली साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर टीम इंडिया की कमान संभाल रहे हैं। केपटाउन में खेले जा रहे पहले मैच में खुद अनुष्का शर्मा अपने हसबैंड विराट कोहली को स्टेडियम से चीयर करती नजर आईं। ये पहला मौका है जब शादी के बाद अनुष्का विराट का कोई मैच देखने स्टेडियम पहुंची। हालांकि, इससे पहले कई मैचों में वो विराट को सपोर्ट कर चुकी हैं।
virat kohli anushka sharma virat and anushka
