{"_id":"5a4dbe954f1c1b4a198b4b36","slug":"first-picture-of-dharmendras-first-wife-prakash-kaur-after-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"हेमा मालिनी नहीं ये हैं धर्मेंद्र की पहली WIFE, सालों बाद आई फोटो,  इतनी बदल गई कि पहचान नहीं आएंगी","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
हेमा मालिनी नहीं ये हैं धर्मेंद्र की पहली WIFE, सालों बाद आई फोटो, इतनी बदल गई कि पहचान नहीं आएंगी
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 11:11 AM IST
अपने जमाने के हैंडसम हंक और बॉलीवुड के 'हीमैन' धर्मेंद्र एक्ट्रेस हेमा मालिनी के पति के तौर पर भी जाने जाते हैं। दोनों की लव स्टोरी आज भी चटकारे लेकर बी-टाउन में बताई और सुनी जाती है। मगर हेमा मालिनी धर्मेंद्र की दूसरी WIFE थी। पहले से शादीशुदा धर्मेंद्र ने हेमा से दूसरी शादी की थी।
