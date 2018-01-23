बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6725d54f1c1bd34b8b4780","slug":"film-dabangg-3-shooting-may-start-in-april-2018-and-release-in-december-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917-3' \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान की 'दबंग-3' हुई फाइनल, इस वजह से तोड़ेगी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की कमाई का रिकॉर्ड!
amarujala.com-Presented By-अरविंद, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 05:38 PM IST
बॉलीवुड का 'टाइगर' यानि की सलमान खान एक बार फिर दिसंबर में धमाका करने की फिराक में हैं। क्योंकि उनकी आने वाली फिल्म 'दबंग-3' की शूटिंग शुरू होने जा रही है। 'दबंग-2' साल 2012 में आई थी और सलमान के चाहनेवालों को इसके सीक्वल का बेसब्री से इंतजार है..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6725d54f1c1bd34b8b4780","slug":"film-dabangg-3-shooting-may-start-in-april-2018-and-release-in-december-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917-3' \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6725d54f1c1bd34b8b4780","slug":"film-dabangg-3-shooting-may-start-in-april-2018-and-release-in-december-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917-3' \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6725d54f1c1bd34b8b4780","slug":"film-dabangg-3-shooting-may-start-in-april-2018-and-release-in-december-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917-3' \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6725d54f1c1bd34b8b4780","slug":"film-dabangg-3-shooting-may-start-in-april-2018-and-release-in-december-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917-3' \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6725d54f1c1bd34b8b4780","slug":"film-dabangg-3-shooting-may-start-in-april-2018-and-release-in-december-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917-3' \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.