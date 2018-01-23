Download App
सलमान की 'दबंग-3' हुई फाइनल, इस वजह से तोड़ेगी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की कमाई का रिकॉर्ड!

Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 05:38 PM IST
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड का 'टाइगर' यानि की सलमान खान एक बार फिर दिसंबर में धमाका करने की फिराक में हैं। क्योंकि उनकी आने वाली फिल्म 'दबंग-3' की शूटिंग शुरू होने जा रही है। 'दबंग-2' साल 2012 में आई थी और सलमान के चाहनेवालों को इसके सीक्वल का बेसब्री से इंतजार है..
