T 2868 - - Congratulations France for winning the World Cup ! Congratulations Croatia for winning our hearts ! .. and CONGRATULATIONS Russia for a most fantastic WC 2018 .. systematic, efficient, secure, filled with incredible hospitality and smiling faces every where .. !🤗 pic.twitter.com/McbHUtPev3— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2018
THE WONDERBOY !!!!! #MBAPPE ladka Heera hai , Heera !!!!!!!!! ⚽️🥅🇫🇷🤙🏾🙌🏽👏🏾👌🏾🤜🏽 @KMbappe #WorldCupFinal— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 15, 2018
The rain makes it all so surreal... #AllOne #FRA #CRO #WorldCup #FifaFinal2018 pic.twitter.com/hnv06Vrg2o— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 15, 2018
Congratulations to France on winning the world cup!!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 15, 2018
Hard luck Croatia.
And that's how it's done #France ❤ Champions !!! #Croatia be proud .. you fought hard !!— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 15, 2018
You won it for me Croatia 😍💔🥅 #WorldCupFinal Allez Le bluez 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #FrancevsCroatia pic.twitter.com/CZjhA7Ksa9— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 15, 2018
“ORACLE OF THE INTERNET”— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) July 15, 2018
Congratulations to OMAR, 18, my football-playing grandson, who predicted that #France would win the Cup, right from the start of #WorldCup2018. #FrancevsCroatia
See my next retweet:
I broadcasted his remarkable prediction at the start. pic.twitter.com/DeS9LTcdGa
