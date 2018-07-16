And that's how it's done #France ❤ Champions !!! #Croatia be proud .. you fought hard !!

“ORACLE OF THE INTERNET”

Congratulations to OMAR, 18, my football-playing grandson, who predicted that #France would win the Cup, right from the start of #WorldCup2018. #FrancevsCroatia

See my next retweet:

I broadcasted his remarkable prediction at the start. pic.twitter.com/DeS9LTcdGa