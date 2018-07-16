शहर चुनें

फीफा वर्ल्ड कप 2018: फ्रांस ने जीती ट्रॉफी, क्रोएशिया ने दिल, बॉलीवुड ने दोनों को दी बधाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 10:24 AM IST
अमिताभ और अभिषेक बच्चन ने रूस में देखा फुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल मैच
अमिताभ और अभिषेक बच्चन ने रूस में देखा फुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल मैच
रोमांच और मनोरंजन से लबरेज फीफा वर्ल्ड कप 2018 खत्म हो चुका है। रविवार शाम पूरी दुनिया टीवी से चिपकी थी। क्रोएशिया को 4-2 से मात देकर फ्रांस ने ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर लिया। मैच खत्म होते ही स्टेडियम के साथ साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी बरसात होने लगी। बॉलीवुड भी इस बारिश में भीगने से पीछे नहीं रहा। तमाम सेलिब्रिटीज ने फ्रांस और क्रोएशिया को शानदार खेल के लिए बधाई दी...
