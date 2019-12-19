फरहान अख्तर ने शेयर किया कश्मीर का गलत नक्शा और छात्रों पर ऋतिक का बयान, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5dfacf298ebc3e87c9331ec2","slug":"farhan-shared-inaccurate-map-of-kashmir-and-hrithik-reacts-on-student-protests-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5dfacf298ebc3e87c9331ec2","slug":"farhan-shared-inaccurate-map-of-kashmir-and-hrithik-reacts-on-student-protests-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Hrithik Roshan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5dfacf298ebc3e87c9331ec2","slug":"farhan-shared-inaccurate-map-of-kashmir-and-hrithik-reacts-on-student-protests-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5dfacf298ebc3e87c9331ec2","slug":"farhan-shared-inaccurate-map-of-kashmir-and-hrithik-reacts-on-student-protests-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
varun dhawan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dfacf298ebc3e87c9331ec2","slug":"farhan-shared-inaccurate-map-of-kashmir-and-hrithik-reacts-on-student-protests-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Payal Rohatgi
- फोटो : Social Media