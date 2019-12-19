शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Farhan Shared Inaccurate Map Of Kashmir and Hrithik Reacts On Student Protests entertainment news

फरहान अख्तर ने शेयर किया कश्मीर का गलत नक्शा और छात्रों पर ऋतिक का बयान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 06:45 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर ने सोशल मीडिया पर भारत और कश्मीर का गलत नक्शा साझा करने पर बुरी तरह फंस गए हैं। आइपीएस अधिकारी सुनील मित्तल ने उनकी इस गलती पर ना केवल ध्यान दिया बल्कि उनकी इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट भी किया। उन्होंने कमेंट में फरहान अख्तर को ऐसे करना इंडियन पिनल कोड की धारा 121 का उल्लघंन भी बताया है। वहीं भारत और कश्मीर का गलत नक्शा साझा करने पर कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर फरहान अख्तर को ट्रोल भी कर रहे हैं।

कश्मीर का गलत नक्शा शेयर करते ही फरहान अख्तर ट्रोल, मामला बढ़ते ही मांगी माफी
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए आज ही क्लिक करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
salman khan hrithik roshan caa farhan akhtar varun dhawan payal rohtagi entertainment news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

पायल रोहतगी
Bollywood

जेल से निकलते ही बोलीं पायल रोहतगी, 'मैं सऊदी अरब या ईरान में नहीं रहती हूं..'

19 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

स्पॉट ब्वॉय को नहीं मिली थी कई दिनों से दिहाड़ी, पता चलते ही सलमान ने यूं की मदद

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

नागरिकता कानून: छात्रों पर आया ऋतिक रोशन का बयान, बोले- काफी दुखी हूं और...

19 दिसंबर 2019

Markandey Katju,Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood

जस्टिस काटजू ने जश्न-ए-रेख्ता को बताया फैशन शो,'तख्त' में करीना के किया किरदार का खुलासा, पांच खबरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
om prakash actor
Bollywood

'दद्दू' बनकर इस अभिनेता ने बॉलीवुड पर किया राज, शादी की दावत में मिला था पहला मौका

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ ममता बनर्जी के साथ सड़क पर उतरीं नुसरत जहां,अब प्रदर्शनकारियों से की ये अपील

18 दिसंबर 2019

Varun Dhawan
Bollywood

जामिया प्रकरण और निर्भया फैसले पर वरुण का बयान, कहा- 'ये मेरा देश है, मैं किसी से नहीं डरता हूं'

18 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
Radhika, Siddharth and Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी को लेकर राधिका सहित पांच सितारों ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, देखें किसने क्या कहा

18 दिसंबर 2019

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सोशल मीडिया पर देवोलीना ने मांगी इस अभिनेत्री से माफी, सिद्धार्थ से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Mahira and Paras
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज नहीं माहिरा से प्यार करते हैं पारस छाबड़ा, घर में खुलेआम किया KISS

18 दिसंबर 2019

रानू मंडल और वायरल वीडियो का शख्स
Bollywood

VIDEO: रानू मंडल को टक्कर देने आया 'देसी जस्टिन बीबर', खेत में गाना गाकर हुआ फेमस

18 दिसंबर 2019

Cezanne Khan and Poonam
Television

इन चार सितारों ने टीवी इंडस्ट्री में खूब कमाया नाम, अब जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

18 दिसंबर 2019

Viju Khote, Shreeram Lagoo and Veeru Devgan
Bollywood

श्रीराम लागू समेत 14 सितारों ने इस साल दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, एक ने तो हाल में किया था डेब्यू

18 दिसंबर 2019

Shweta Tiwari
Television

अभिनव कोहली से रिश्ते को लेकर फिर छलका श्वेता तिवारी का दर्द, बोलीं- 'मुझे घर चलाना है इसलिए...'

18 दिसंबर 2019

Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नाराज सिद्धार्थ को मनाने की कोशिश कर रहीं शहनाज, कभी किया KISS तो कभी बहाए आंसू

18 दिसंबर 2019

chhapaak
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण की 'छपाक' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही एसिड अटैक पीड़िता नाराज, ये है वजह

18 दिसंबर 2019

हरीम शाह
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी Tik Tok स्टार को दुबई में पड़ी लातें, वीडियो शेयर कर जाहिर किया दुख

18 दिसंबर 2019

Kriti Sanon,Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अनुमति के बिना कृति की तस्वीर का इस्तेमाल, अक्षय ने की उपराष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात , पांच खबरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

Shah rukh Khan
Bollywood

जामिया मामले पर शाहरुख से क्यों पूछे जा रहे हैं सवाल?

18 दिसंबर 2019

अरहान खान, रश्मि देसाई
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान की सच्चाई जानने के बाद आया रश्मि के राखी भाई का बयान, रिश्ते से नहीं हैं खुश

18 दिसंबर 2019

फिल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह
Television

विरोध करने पर 'सावधान इंडिया' से निकाले गए सुशांत? स्टार भारत ने सच्चाई का किया खुलासा

18 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : Social Media
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : Social Media
varun dhawan
varun dhawan - फोटो : social media
Payal Rohatgi
Payal Rohatgi - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

INDvsWI: रोहित-राहुल के धमाल और कुलदीप की हैट्रिक से जीता भारत

भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज को दूसरे वनडे मैच में 107 रनों से मात देकर तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में 1-1 से बराबरी कर ली है।

18 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 4:01

19 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

18 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:24

CAA के समर्थन में डीयू के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, 'दिल्ली पुलिस जिंदाबाद' के लगाए नारे

18 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:53

पानीपुरी बेचकर क्रिकेट स्टार बने यूपी के यशस्वी जायसवाल, अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2020 में हुआ चयन

18 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

क्रूरता के लिए याद किए जाएंगे ये तानाशाह

18 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited