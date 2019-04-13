शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   farhan akhtar parents are not happy to his pda with girlfriend shibani dandekar

फरहान-शिबानी के खुलेआम रोमांस करने पर परिवार ने उठाए सवाल, पहले तो ऐसे नहीं थे फिर अब...

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 02:40 PM IST
shibani dandekar
1 of 5
shibani dandekar
फरहान अख्तर इन दिनों एक्ट्रेस शिबानी दांडेकर के साथ अपने रिलेशन को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। पिछले दिनों दोनों की साथ में कुछ तस्वीरें वायरल हुई थीं । इन तस्वीरों में फरहान और शिबानी समुंदर की लहरों के बीच रोमांस करते दिखे थे । सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीरें वायरल भी हुईं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar javed akhtar shabana azmi फरहान अख्तर शिबानी दांडेकर जावेद अख्तर शबाना आजमी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

salman aishwarya
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के लिए सुसाइड करने जा रहे थे सलमान, उस रात 3 बजे फ्लैट के बाहर क्या कुछ हुआ था?

13 अप्रैल 2019

sangeetha krish
Bollywood

मां के गंभीर आरोपों के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं- '13 की उम्र से किया शोषण'

13 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा के लिए पहली बुरी खबर, निक भी पछता रहे होंगे

13 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल गांधी
Bollywood

माहिका शर्मा ही नहीं इस हीरोइन का दिल भी आया था राहुल गांधी पर, घंटों निहारती थी फोटो

13 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
deepika padukone
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों पर दीपिका पादुकोण के सब्र का बांध टूटा, दे डाला करारा जवाब

13 अप्रैल 2019

Aishwarya Rai, salman khan
Bollywood

20 साल पहले प्यार में डूबे ऐसे दिखते थे सलमान-ऐश्वर्या, किस वजह से हुआ ब्रेकअप?

13 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

akash ambani
Bollywood

शादी के बाद आकाश का कैसे ख्याल रख रही हैं अंबानी परिवार की बहू, सबूत देखिए

13 अप्रैल 2019

sonam kapoor, ms dhoni
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के पति ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, धोनी-साक्षी के साथ होने लगी तुलना

13 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Bollywood

सुजैन ने ऋतिक से तलाक की असली वजह बताई और मीटू पर बोली प्रियंका चोपड़ा सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

13 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

देवानंद-अक्षय कुमार समेत ये 6 एक्टर्स प्यार में बार-बार दिल हारे, सलमान टॉप पर

13 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

2 फिल्मों के बाद ही सारा ने दे दिया राजनीति में आने पर बड़ा बयान, खूबी ऐसी बताई सब हैरान

13 अप्रैल 2019

karan johar, ananya pandey
Bollywood

VIDEO: करण जौहर ने एक्ट्रेस के बारे में किया खुलासा, शाहरुख के घर पहुंच करती थीं ये काम

13 अप्रैल 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

76 की उम्र में इस वजह से टैक्स के 'शहंशाह' बने अमिताभ, शाहरुख-सलमान भी पीछे

13 अप्रैल 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

शादी की अटकलों के बीच अस्पताल पहुंचे अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा, क्या है इसकी वजह?

13 अप्रैल 2019

manikarnika
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने आलिया की एक्टिंग का उड़ाया मजाक, फैंस बोले- 'बिल्कुल राखी सावंत होती जा रही हो'

13 अप्रैल 2019

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt
Bollywood

बिग बी के बाद संजय दत्त के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, 'कलंक' से 5 दिन पहले दी खुशखबरी

12 अप्रैल 2019

Mahika Sharma, Rahul Gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी के प्यार में पड़ी ये एक्ट्रेस, इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट लिखकर किया इजहार

13 अप्रैल 2019

Colonel Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

'फौजी' में पहला ब्रेक देने वाले डायरेक्टर के निधन पर इमोशनल हुए शाहरुख, किया ये ट्वीट

13 अप्रैल 2019

Anant, Satish and Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

सतीश कौशिक ही नहीं ये 7 सेलिब्रिटी भी हुए मोटे से पतले, अंबानी के बेटे ने तो घटाया 108 किलो वजन

13 अप्रैल 2019

Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

सबसे महंगे घर के मालिक बने टाइगर श्रॉफ, खासियत ऐसी कि हर कोई पीछे

12 अप्रैल 2019

Swetha Basu Prasad
Bollywood

वेश्यावृति में नाम आने पर श्वेता बसु ने किया खुलासा, कहा- फेमस लोगों के साथ कंट्रोवर्सी होती है

13 अप्रैल 2019

तलाक के कई सालों बाद सुजैन ने बयां किया दर्द, कहा 'मेरी मां और बहन हैं मेरी ताकत'
Bollywood

सुजैन खान ने बताई ऋतिक से तलाक की असल वजह, कंगना का नहीं कोई कसूर!

12 अप्रैल 2019

shibani dandekar
shibani dandekar
farhan akhtar
farhan akhtar
farhan akhtar
farhan akhtar
farhan akhtar
farhan akhtar
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.