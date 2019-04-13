फरहान-शिबानी के खुलेआम रोमांस करने पर परिवार ने उठाए सवाल, पहले तो ऐसे नहीं थे फिर अब...

{"_id":"5cb1a57ebdec2213e54bbb9d","slug":"farhan-akhtar-parents-are-not-happy-to-his-pda-with-girlfriend-shibani-dandekar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928-\u0936\u093f\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092c...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar
- फोटो : Amar Ujala