कपूर परिवार के बेटे अरमान जैन को ईडी का समन, मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में होनी है पूछताछ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: अपूर्वा राय
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 11:27 AM IST
अरमान जैन
अरमान जैन - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
रणबीर कपूर की बुआ रीमा जैन के बेटे अरमान जैन कानूनी उलझन में फंसते हुए दिख रहे हैं। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने उन्हें मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में समन भेजा है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने उन्हें कल यानी बुधवार तक पेश होने को कहा है। इससे पहले भी अरमान को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जा चुका है लेकिन वह नहीं आए हैं।

 
entertainment bollywood national ed armaan jain money laundering case
 
