कपूर परिवार के बेटे अरमान जैन को ईडी का समन, मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में होनी है पूछताछ

रणबीर कपूर की बुआ रीमा जैन के बेटे अरमान जैन कानूनी उलझन में फंसते हुए दिख रहे हैं। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने उन्हें मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में समन भेजा है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने उन्हें कल यानी बुधवार तक पेश होने को कहा है। इससे पहले भी अरमान को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जा चुका है लेकिन वह नहीं आए हैं।
Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case, asking him to appear before them tomorrow. ED had asked him to appear before them on earlier occasions too but he didn't come.— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021