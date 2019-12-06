डिप्रेशन पर दीपिका पादुकोण के खुलासे से वित्त मंत्री के बयान पर ऋचा चड्ढा के तंज तक, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5de9ab488ebc3e54eb2a9107","slug":"deepika-padukone-reveled-depression-and-richa-chadda-fun-of-finance-minister-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u091c \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5de9ab488ebc3e54eb2a9107","slug":"deepika-padukone-reveled-depression-and-richa-chadda-fun-of-finance-minister-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u091c \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5de9ab488ebc3e54eb2a9107","slug":"deepika-padukone-reveled-depression-and-richa-chadda-fun-of-finance-minister-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u091c \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ऋचा चड्ढा
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de9ab488ebc3e54eb2a9107","slug":"deepika-padukone-reveled-depression-and-richa-chadda-fun-of-finance-minister-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u091c \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
श्रीदेवी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5de9ab488ebc3e54eb2a9107","slug":"deepika-padukone-reveled-depression-and-richa-chadda-fun-of-finance-minister-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u091c \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar
- फोटो : social media