शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Deepak Kalal claim to rakhi sawant She is Pregnant and going to be mother of my child

दीपक कलाल बोले- मेरे बच्चे की मां बनने वाली है राखी, दुनिया में आते ही लेगा पापा की बेइज्जती का बदला

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 05:31 PM IST
Deepak Kalal
1 of 5
Deepak Kalal
सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों राखी सावंत (Rakhi Sawant) और दीपक कलाल (Deepak Kalal) के बीच जमकर नोकझोक देखने को मिल रही है। शादी के बाद राखी सावंत के सुर बदले बदले नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ दीपक कलाल, राखी सावंत की शादी के बाद से ही भड़के हुए हैं। दीपक लगातार उनपर कुछ न कुछ टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि राखी भी दीपक को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rakhi sawant deepak kalal राखी सावंत दीपक कलाल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

दीपक कलाल,राखी सावंत
Bollywood

जिसके साथ लाइव सुहागरात मनाने वाली थीं राखी, अब उसे बताया 'भाई', बोलीं- 'उनकी दोनों...'

31 अगस्त 2019

दीपक कलाल
Bollywood

राखी सावंत की ननद ने दीपक कलाल की सरेआम की पिटाई, बाल पकड़कर लगाए थप्पड़

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
रेखा
Bollywood

कभी पैसों के लिए B ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं रेखा, एक्सपोज करती एक्ट्रेस को देख मचा था खूब हंगामा

1 सितंबर 2019

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में एनडीआरएफ की टीम
Television

KBC 11: करमवीर स्पेशल एपिसोड में पहुंची एनडीआरएफ की टीम, 'भारत के वीर' के लिए जीते इतने लाख रुपये

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Nusrat Jahan with child
Bollywood

शादी के 2 महीने बाद नुसरत जहां की सामने आई ऐसी तस्वीर, बोलीं- 'मेरा पहला बच्चा'

1 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

अपनी अगली फिल्म को लेकर तापसी पन्नू का खुलासा, बायोपिक नहीं है रश्मि रॉकेट

1 सितंबर 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

18 दिन में 900 किमी पैदल चलकर अक्षय कुमार से मिलने पहुंचा फैन, वीडियो शेयर कर अक्षय ने बताया नाम

1 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
ganesh chaturthi 2019
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी: 'मोरया रे' से 'देवा श्री गणेशा' तक सुनिए बॉलीवुड के ये सात सुपरहिट गाने

1 सितंबर 2019

पवन कल्याण
Bollywood

साउथ के इस सुपरस्टार ने पहली बार किया था इस ब्रांड का विज्ञापन, 16 साल में रचाईं हैं तीन शादियां

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Ranu Mondal and Feroz Khan
Bollywood

स्टार बनते ही रानू मंडल का खुलासा, इस अभिनेता के घर में पति थे रसोइया, अब बोलीं- 'वो हमारे साथ...'

1 सितंबर 2019

bhojpuri films
Bollywood

बेहद रोमांचक हैं भोजपुरी की ये 5 फिल्में, इस एक फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड तो आज भी तोड़ना मुश्किल

1 सितंबर 2019

Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को देखते ही इस अभिनेत्री ने बीच में ही छोड़ा इवेंट, आयोजकों को भी नहीं बताया!

1 सितंबर 2019

nita ambani
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी पर अंबानी के घर किसी महल जैसी होती है रौनक, बहू श्लोका संग खूब थिरकी थीं नीता अंबानी

1 सितंबर 2019

kick
Bollywood

अगले साल बिना सलमान के मनेगी ईद, साजिद ने किया किक 2 को इस दिन रिलीज करने से किनारा

1 सितंबर 2019

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

जोया फैक्टर के लिए सोनम कपूर का नया टोटका, इस बार पहुंची शनि मंदिर

1 सितंबर 2019

रानू मंडल और अतींद्र चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रानू मंडल को घर तो मिला, सलमान ने दिया या किसी और ने, वीडियो बनाने वाले अतींद्र ने किया खुलासा

1 सितंबर 2019

Amruta Subhash Sacred Games 2 scene
Bollywood

'सेक्रेड गेम्स 2' में इस तरह से अमृता को मिला था 'रॉ एजेंट' कुसुम का किरदार, अब किया खुलासा

1 सितंबर 2019

top weekly news
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री ने की खुदकुशी और स्टार बनी रानू पर कई खुलासे, इन खबरों ने हफ्ते भर बटोरी सुर्खियां

1 सितंबर 2019

anushka sharma
Bollywood

'जीरो' के फ्लॉप होते ही अनुष्का का 'विराट' फैसला, लौटते ही पहनी खाकी वर्दी, देखें एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीर

1 सितंबर 2019

Salman Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नए प्रोमो में सितारों को इशारों पर नचाते दिखे सलमान, पहले दिखे थे 'स्टेशन मास्टर'

1 सितंबर 2019

प्रभास की फिल्म साहो का पोस्टर
Bollywood

मामूली गिरावट के बावजूद दूसरे दिन भी 'साहो' का इतने करोड़ का कलेक्शन, बनाया ये रिकार्ड

1 सितंबर 2019

Deepak Kalal
Deepak Kalal
rakhi sawant, deepak kalal
rakhi sawant, deepak kalal - फोटो : social media
Deepak Kalal and Rakhi Sawant
Deepak Kalal and Rakhi Sawant - फोटो : instagram
दीपक कलाल
दीपक कलाल - फोटो : social media
दीपक कलाल,राखी सावंत
दीपक कलाल,राखी सावंत - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

आर्थिक मंदी गलत प्रबंधन का नतीजा,राजनीति छोड़ काम करें: मनमोहन सिंह

मनमोहन सिंह ने गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था पर चिंता जताते हुए सरकार से पॉलिटिक्स छोड़कर गंभीरता से काम करने की अपील की है। मनमोहन सिंह ने अर्थव्यवस्था की खराब हालत के लिए 'जल्दबाजी में लिए गए नोटबंदी और जीएसटी' जैसे कदमों को जिम्मेदार बताया है।

1 सितंबर 2019

अक्षय कुमार 3:03

18 दिन में तय किया 900 किमी का सफर, अक्षय कुमार से ऐसे मिलने पहुंचा जबरा फैन

1 सितंबर 2019

राज्यपाल 1:14

आरिफ मोहम्मद बनें केरल के राज्यपाल, कलराज मिश्र को सौंपा गया राजस्थान का जिम्मा

1 सितंबर 2019

रमेश चंद मीणा 2:10

रिटायरमेंट के दिन शिक्षक ने पत्नी का सपना किया पूरा, हेलीकॉप्टर से घर पहुंचे रमेश चंद मीणा

1 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह 1:57

दिग्विजय सिंह ने भाजपा और बजरंग दल पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, कहा ISI से दोनों लेते हैं पैसा

1 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited