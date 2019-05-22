शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh revealed three qualities of her husband

होने वाले पति में ये 3 खूबियां जरूर देखना चाहती है अजय देवगन की 26 साल की 'गर्लफ्रेंड'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 22 May 2019 08:57 PM IST
De De Pyaar De
1 of 5
De De Pyaar De - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अजय देवगन की फिल्म 'दे दे प्यार दे' बॉक्स-ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा रही है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ खूबसूरत अदाकारा तब्बू और रकुल प्रीत सिंह मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। फिल्म में रकुल प्रीत अजय देवगन की गर्लफ्रेंड की भूमिका निभा रही हैं। इस फिल्म में अजय को 50 साल जबकि रकुल के किरदार को 26 साल का दिखाया गया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
de de pyaar de ajay devgn tabu rakul preet singh दे दे प्यार दे अजय देवगन तब्बू रकुल प्रीत सिंह
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Flop Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

इन 10 स्टारकिड्स को नहीं रखना चाहिए था बॉलीवुड में कदम, फ्लॉप होते ही हुए लाइमलाइट से दूर

22 मई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय के ट्वीट के बाद ऐश्वर्या राय ने शेयर की तस्वीर, अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी किया ये कमेंट

22 मई 2019

Uttarakhand Board 2019 के परीक्षा परिणाम जल्द होंगे घोषित, देखने के लिए क्लिक करें
Uttarakhand Board

Uttarakhand Board 2019 के परीक्षा परिणाम जल्द होंगे घोषित, देखने के लिए क्लिक करें
राम सेठी
Bollywood

अमिताभ का दाहिना हाथ कहा जाता था ये एक्टर, गरीबी में ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

22 मई 2019

khushbu sundar
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ चुनावी कैंपेन में हुई थी बदतमीजी, शख्स को जड़ा था जोरदार थप्पड़

22 मई 2019

विवाह में आ रहीं अड़चनों और बाधाओं को दूर करने का पाएं समाधान विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
ज्योतिष समाधान

विवाह में आ रहीं अड़चनों और बाधाओं को दूर करने का पाएं समाधान विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

53 की उम्र में पिता बनने के लिए सलमान खान ने रखी शर्त, बोले- 'मुझे बच्चे चाहिए लेकिन...'

22 मई 2019

saif-kareena
Bollywood

सैफ की मूंछे ठीक करने पर यूजर्स ने किया करीना को ट्रोल, बोले- 'तुमने तो पैसों...'

22 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस हीरोइन को बचाने के लिए अपनी जान पर खेल गए थे अमिताभ, आज कर रही है ये काम

22 मई 2019

mohit mor murder
Bollywood

मोहित मोर के ये 5 टिक टॉक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुए थे वायरल, 13 गोली मारकर की गई हत्या

22 मई 2019

Uttarakhand Board 2019 के परीक्षा परिणाम जल्द होंगे घोषित, देखने के लिए क्लिक करें
Uttarakhand Board

Uttarakhand Board 2019 के परीक्षा परिणाम जल्द होंगे घोषित, देखने के लिए क्लिक करें
विज्ञापन
akshay kumar, ashutosh rana
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार से पहले ये बॉलीवुड सितारे भी 'औरत' के रोल में ऐसा ढले, पता ही न चले

22 मई 2019

Sooryavansham
Bollywood

20 साल बाद भी सबसे ज्यादा देखी जाने वाली फिल्म है 'सूर्यवंशम', इस वजह से बार-बार होती है टेलीकास्ट

22 मई 2019

विवाह में आ रहीं अड़चनों और बाधाओं को दूर करने का पाएं समाधान विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
ज्योतिष समाधान

विवाह में आ रहीं अड़चनों और बाधाओं को दूर करने का पाएं समाधान विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
De De Pyaar De
Bollywood

'दे दे प्यार दे' ने पूरी की लागत से दूनी कमाई, अजय देवगन की साल की दूसरी हिट फिल्म बनी

22 मई 2019

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम की रेड कार्पेट पर एंट्री, इस एक ड्रेस ने ऐश्वर्या-प्रियंका ही नहीं हॉलीवुड स्टार्स को भी दी मात

22 मई 2019

Akshay, Sapna and Sanjay
Bollywood

सलमान-सपना चौधरी समेत ये 6 सेलिब्रिटी, जिन्हें लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ाने में नाकाम हुई भाजपा-कांग्रेस

22 मई 2019

nusrat jahan
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में इस एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत भी लगी दांव पर, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को लेकर विवादों में रहा नाम

22 मई 2019

priyanka and deepika
Bollywood

दीपिका-प्रियंका के बाद ये एक्टर शादी पर करने जा रहा करोड़ों खर्च, सालों से कर रहा गर्लफ्रेंड को डेट

22 मई 2019

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan
Bollywood

इमरान खान से अलग होने की खबरों के बीच अवंतिका ने हटाया सरनेम, अब मां ने दिया ये बयान

22 मई 2019

Hema, Sunny and Urmila
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में बॉलीवुड के 13 सेलिब्रिटीज की किस्मत दांव पर, कांग्रेस-BJP और सपा से उतरे मैदान में

22 मई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या से ब्रेकअप के बाद विवेक ने की थी अरेंज मैरिज, फ्लॉप फिल्मों के बावजूद जीते हैं रॉयल लाइफ

21 मई 2019

celebs
Bollywood

चुनाव के दौरान वायरल हुई इन सेलेब्स की तस्वीरें, किसी ने काटा गेहूं तो कोई क्रिकेट खेलता आया नजर

22 मई 2019

amitabh bachhchan and jaya bachchan
Bollywood

38 साल पहले अमिताभ की ये हरकत देख भड़क उठी थीं जया बच्चन, दोबारा नहीं किया फिर ऐसा काम

22 मई 2019

tiktok celebs
Bollywood

काजोल-अजय देवगन से लेकर सलमान खान तक, TikTok पर राज कर रहे ये फर्जी सेलेब्स

22 मई 2019

juhi chawala
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर रहते हैं जूही चावला के दोनों बच्चे, बेटी जाह्ववी तो लगती हैं मां की कार्बन कॉपी

22 मई 2019

De De Pyaar De
De De Pyaar De - फोटो : social media
de de pyaar de
de de pyaar de - फोटो : social media
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh - फोटो : Amar Ujala
rakul preet singh
rakul preet singh - फोटो : file photo
De De Pyaar De
De De Pyaar De - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जानिए क्या रहेगा इन स्टार्स का राजनीतिक भविष्य

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के नतीजों में महज कुछ ही घंटे बचे हैं। हमेशा की तरह इस बार भी बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज चुनावी मैदान में उतारे हैं। इस लिस्ट में हेमा मालिनी से लेकर सनी देओल का नाम शामिल हैं।

22 मई 2019

ममता 2:43

चुनावी नतीजों से पहले ममता बनर्जी की संगीत साधना, अपने फेसबुक पर शेयर किया वीडियो

22 मई 2019

करीना कपूर खान 1:39

करीना के ‘हेल्थ टूर’ में इस बार दिखा ऑल ब्लैक अवतार, फैंस ने घेरा तो यूं खिंचाईं तस्वीरें

22 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:29

ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह गई 47 साल पुरानी ऐतिहासिक इमारत

22 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:02

एक आदमी ने बंद करवाया एफिल टॉवर

22 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.