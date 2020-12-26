शहर चुनें
Coolie No 1 का उड़ा मजाक और अभिनेता अनिल नेदुमंगड की डूबने से मौत, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 12:23 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : फाइल
वरुण धवन और सारा अली खान की फिल्म 'कुली नंबर 1' रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म दर्शकों की उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं पाई है। इसी के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर इसका काफी मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है। फिल्म का एक सीन इस समय दर्शकों को बीच काफी चर्चा में बना हुआ है। 

Coolie No 1 के इस सीन का खूब उड़ रहा मजाक, वरुण धवन से यूजर्स ले रहे हैं मजे

 
