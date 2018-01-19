बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a61bc114f1c1b67268b5516","slug":"controversy-63rd-filmfare-awards-2018-nomination-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FilmFare Awards \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938- '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0939\u093e\u0923\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 03:08 PM IST
63वें फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स 2018 के नॉमिनेशन लिस्ट की घोषणा कर दी गई है। इस लिस्ट में साल की करीब हर बेस्ट फिल्म को शामिल करने की कोशिश की गई है लेकिन लिस्ट आने के साथ कई विवाद भी जुड़ते दिख रहे हैं। जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म फेयर को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
