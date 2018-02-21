शहर चुनें

इस सुपरहिट फिल्म से हटाया गया ये शब्द, दर्शक हुए नाखुश, पूछ डाले ये सवाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 07:08 PM IST
censor board mutes jai hanuman word in black panther
1 of 5
हाल ही में रिलीज हुई हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ब्लैक पैंथर' चर्चा में है। दरअसल, मार्वल स्टूडियोज की फिल्म ब्लैक पैंथर से भारतीय सेंसर बोर्ड द्वारा एक डायलॉग को म्यूट कर दिया गया है। आइए जानते हैं आखिर क्या है वो शब्द...
censor board black panther ayyari box office hollywood

