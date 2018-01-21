Download App
'पद्मावत' को हरी झंडी देने पर CBFC चीफ प्रसून जोशी को मिली धमकी, अगर यहां आए तो कर देंगे ये हाल

Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 08:56 PM IST
पिछले कई महीनों से फिल्म पद्मावत को लेकर हो रहा विरोध थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। बात यहां तक पहुंच चुकी है कि करणी सेना ने सेंसर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष प्रसून जोशी को भी राजस्थान न आने की चेतावनी दे दी है।  बता दें कि प्रसून को जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्ट‍िवल में 28 जनवरी को शामिल होना है... 
