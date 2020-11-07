शहर चुनें
मिलिंद सोमन पर केस दर्ज और फिर पर्दे पर एक साथ नजर आएंगे सलमान-शाहरुख, पांच खबरें

7 Nov 2020
मिलिंद सोमन, सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान
मिलिंद सोमन, सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान - फोटो : Instagram
अभिनेता, मॉडल और फिटनेस प्रमोटर मिलिंद सोमन के खिलाफ अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है। 4 नवंबर को मिलिंद ने अपने जन्मदिन पर एक तस्वीर साझा की थी। इस तस्वीर में मिलिंद न्यूड होकर समुंद्र के किनारे भागते हुए नजर आ रहे थे। इस फोटो पर कई लोगों ने आपत्ति भी जताई थी।

अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में मिलिंद सोमन पर दर्ज हुआ केस, जन्मदिन पर साझा की थी न्यूड तस्वीर

 
entertainment bollywood national milind soman salman khan shahrukh khan
 
मिलिंद सोमन, सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान
मिलिंद सोमन, सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान - फोटो : Instagram
दिलीप जोशी
दिलीप जोशी - फोटो : Instagram
कृति खरबंदा
कृति खरबंदा - फोटो : Instagram
दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे
दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान
शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
