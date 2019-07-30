शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   boney kapoor first time respond on janhvi kapoor and ishaan khattar affair rumours

जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर के रिश्ते का क्या है सच, पहली बार बोनी कपूर ने बताया

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 09:29 AM IST
janhvi kapoor
1 of 5
janhvi kapoor
जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर ने करण जौहर की फिल्म 'धड़क' से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था। इस फिल्म के बाद से ही दोनों के अफेयर की खबरें आने लगीं । अक्सर दोनों को साथ में देखा जाता है । अपने रिश्ते को लेकर ईशान और जाह्नवी ने तो कभी कुछ नहीं कहा लेकिन पहली बार बोनी कपूर ने जरूर इस पर बयान दिया है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
janhvi kapoor ishaan khattar dhadak boney kapoor जाह्नवी कपूर ईशान खट्टर धड़क बोनी कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने संजू बाबा को खास तरह से विश किया बर्थडे, 28 साल पुरानी फोटो शेयर कर लिखी ये बात

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
govinda
Bollywood

गोविंदा को 'अवतार' में ऑफर हुआ था बड़ा रोल, इस वजह से रिजेक्ट कर दी थी सुपरहिट फिल्म

30 जुलाई 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Sonu Sood, Vijay
Bollywood

सोनू सूद का जन्मदिन और साउथ इंडियन एक्टर विजय की मौत की अफवाह सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

30 जुलाई 2019

kriti kharbanda
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस ने पहनी ऐसी जींस यूजर्स ने उड़ाया मजाक, बोले- 'गरीबी में क्या हाल हो गया'

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

bollywood sister and brothers
Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

Richa
Bollywood

ऋचा चड्ढा ने की कुलदीप सेंगर को बद्दुआएं देने की अपील, बोलीं- मैं कानून और व्यवस्था को नहीं मानती

30 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
विज्ञापन
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी के सवाल पर अनुष्का शर्मा ने दिया जवाब, बोलीं- यह बात मुझे सबसे खराब...

29 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, कहलाया सबसे बोल्ड सीन

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

Gulshan grover
Bollywood

गरीबी में कभी फिनाइल की गोलियां, तो कभी डिटर्जेंट पाउडर बेचा करते थे गुलशन ग्रोवर

29 जुलाई 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

क्या सच में दुनिया से छुपकर राखी सावंत ने रचा ली शादी, सामने आईं ये तस्वीरें बता रही सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

किस तरह बदलते चले गए संजय दत्त? बर्थडे पर देखिए 6 से 60 साल तक की Unseen तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2019

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' के लुक में नजर आए आमिर खान, पहचान भी नहीं पाए फैंस

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood actors
Bollywood

इन 20 एक्टर्स ने बदले अपने असली नाम, दिलीप-सलमान का तो यकीनन नहीं सुना होगा

29 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को समुद्र में रोमांस करना पड़ा भारी, यूजर बोले- 'असम में बाढ़ आई है और तुम यहां...'

29 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह से राज कपूर और छोटे बेटे के रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार, आखिरी दम तक रही कड़वाहट

29 जुलाई 2019

Simi, Mandakini, Zeenat
Bollywood

मंदाकिनी समेत ये 5 एक्ट्रेस इंडस्ट्री को राजकपूर की देन, सबने एक से बढ़कर एक दिए बोल्ड सीन

29 जुलाई 2019

Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Shekhar Kapur, Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

रिफ्यूजी वाले ट्वीट पर शेखर कपूर के सपोर्ट में आईं पूर्व पत्नी, जावेद अख्तर के लिए बोली ऐसी बात

29 जुलाई 2019

Elli Avram
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या की टिप्पणी पर भड़क गई थीं एली, शादी के सवाल पर दिया था ऐसा जवाब

29 जुलाई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

अधूरी ख्वाहिश को पूरा करना चाहती हैं सलमान की मां, यूलिया वंतूर को भिजवाया महंगा गिफ्ट

29 जुलाई 2019

janhvi kapoor
janhvi kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and boney kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and boney kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
jahnvi kapoor boney kapoor
jahnvi kapoor boney kapoor
janhvi kapoor
janhvi kapoor - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

संजय दत्त के 60वें बर्थडे पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज, पत्नी मान्यता के साथ इवेंट में काटा केक

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेताओं में से एक संजय दत्त। जिनके बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन के खास मौके पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज किया गया। इस दौरान संजय दत्त की पत्नी मान्यता भी मौजूद रहीं।

29 जुलाई 2019

राम 3:00

प्रयागराज की इस जगह पर भगवान राम ने की थी पूजा, यहीं मिली थी ब्राहम्ण हत्या के पाप से मुक्ति

29 जुलाई 2019

हेल्थ 8:31

बल्ड प्रेशर से लेकर हार्ट रेट तक बताएगा ये डिवाइस, एक पल मे मिलेगी हॉस्पिटल को आपके सेहत की खबर

29 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:10

उन्नाव मामले में अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

29 जुलाई 2019

एडीजी 1:40

उन्नाव केस: पीड़िता के चाचा की तहरीर पर एफआईआर दर्ज

29 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited