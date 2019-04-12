शहर चुनें

bollywood actor bajraj sahni death anniversary special

पाकिस्तान में जन्मे बॉलीवुड के पहले एक्टर जो हकीकत में गए जेल, वहीं से रचा 'खेल'

अमर उजाला, मनोरंजन ब्यूरो, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 07:03 PM IST
balraj sahni and neetu singh
1 of 5
balraj sahni and neetu singh - फोटो : youtube
जेल और फिल्मी सितारों का रिश्ता नया नहीं है। जेल से अभिनेता बलराज साहनी का भी रिश्ता रहा है। यह जानना दिलचस्प रहेगा कि बलराज की जेल यात्रा क्यों हुई। दरअसल, के. आसिफ जेलर के रोल को प्रामाणिक बनाना चाहते थे, आसिफ ने शासन से इस बात की स्वीकृति हासिल कर ली कि उन्हें और जेलर का रोल निभाने वाले अभिनेता को रोज थोड़ा समय जेल में बिताने का मौका दिया जाए। बाद में हकीकत में भी बलराज को जेल जाना पड़ा। बलराज साहनी की गिनती बेहद प्रतिभाशाली एक्टर्स में से एक होती है। उनका असली नाम युद्धिष्ठिर साहनी है। बलराज साहनी की पुण्यतिथि पर जानते हैं उनसे जुड़ी खास बातें।
bajraj sahni bajraj sahni death anniversary बलराज साहनी पाकिस्तान
balraj sahni and neetu singh
balraj sahni and neetu singh - फोटो : youtube
balraj sahni
balraj sahni - फोटो : social media
balraj sahni
balraj sahni
balraj sahni
balraj sahni - फोटो : file
बलराज साहनी
बलराज साहनी - फोटो : डेमो
