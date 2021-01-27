विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bobby Deol Reveals that Salman Khan Rescued Him From Low Phase

एक हिट को तरस रहे बॉबी देओल की सलमान खान ने यूं की थी मदद, 'आश्रम' से चमके सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 10:41 AM IST
बॉबी देओल
1 of 5
बॉबी देओल - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता बॉबी देओल आज यानि 27 जनवरी को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। बॉबी देओल लंबे समय से इंडस्ट्री में हैं। उन्होंने बतौर चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा था। वैसे तो  बॉबी पहली बार फिल्म धरम वीर में दिखे थे। हालांकि, उन्होंने लीड हीरो के तौर पर अपना डेब्यू 1995 में किया।


 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national bobby deol bobby movie bobby deol web series salman khan
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

आश्रम चैप्टर 2
Bollywood

फ्लॉप एक्टर में होने लगी थी बॉबी देओल की गिनती, आश्रम के 'बाबा निराला' बनते ही पलट गई किस्मत

27 जनवरी 2021

गौहर खान, जैद दरबार
Bollywood

शादी को एक महीना पूरा होने पर गौहर खान ने साझा कीं अनदेखी तस्वीरें, पति के लिए लिखी ये बात

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
London Confidential Review

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
सनी देओल
Bollywood

चकाचौंध से दूर रहती हैं देओल परिवार की महिलाएं, जानिए कौन क्या करता है

23 जनवरी 2021

देओल खानदान
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र हैं दसवीं पास तो सनी-बॉबी ने की है यहां तक पढ़ाई, जानें कितने पढ़े लिखे हैं देओल परिवार के सदस्य

16 जनवरी 2021

इस पौष पूर्णिमा, हरिद्वार में लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ से प्राप्त होगी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
Purnima Special

इस पौष पूर्णिमा, हरिद्वार में लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ से प्राप्त होगी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
Ameesha Patel
Bollywood

पहली फिल्म सुपरहिट देने के बाद भी पहचान की मोहताज हैं अमीषा पटेल, मां-बाप ने भी पीट-पीट कर निकाल दिया था घर से बाहर

14 जनवरी 2021

लोहड़ी 2021
Bollywood

Lohri 2021: इन फिल्मों में सेलिब्रेट किया गया लोहड़ी, अमिताभ-शाहरुख सहित झूमे ये सितारे

13 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बॉबी देओल
बॉबी देओल - फोटो : social media
bobby deol
bobby deol - फोटो : social media
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol - फोटो : Social Media
bobby deol
bobby deol - फोटो : social media
bobby deol
bobby deol
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X