'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 10:41 AM IST
सलमान की फिल्म 'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल साथ काम करते नजर आएंगे। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग बैंकॉक में जोरदार तरीके से शुरू हो चुकी है। कहा जा रहा है कि फिल्म 'रेस 3' से बॉबी देओल कमबैक कर रहे हैं। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। जी हां, 'रेस 3' बॉबी की कमबैक फिल्म नहीं है। आइए जानते हैं कैसे?
