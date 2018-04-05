बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac5e9924f1c1bf1618b5953","slug":"black-buck-case-investigation-officer-lalit-bora-revealed-shocking-thing-about-saif-and-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
काले हिरण मामले के जांच अधिकारी का 20 साल बाद बड़ा खुलासा, सैफ-सलमान निशाने पर
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 03:16 PM IST
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान खान को 5 साल की सजा सुना दी गई है जबकि बाकी चारों एक्टर्स को कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया है। सलमान की सजा का ऐलान होने के बाद ही सोशल मीडिया बौछार सी आ गई है हालांकि रिएक्शन मिले जुले जरूर हैं। इस बीच मामले के जांच अधिकारी ने इस केस से संबंधित बड़ा खुलासा किया है। 20 साल पुराने इस केस की जांच ललित बोरा कर रहे थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac5e9924f1c1bf1618b5953","slug":"black-buck-case-investigation-officer-lalit-bora-revealed-shocking-thing-about-saif-and-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac5e9924f1c1bf1618b5953","slug":"black-buck-case-investigation-officer-lalit-bora-revealed-shocking-thing-about-saif-and-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac5e9924f1c1bf1618b5953","slug":"black-buck-case-investigation-officer-lalit-bora-revealed-shocking-thing-about-saif-and-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac5e9924f1c1bf1618b5953","slug":"black-buck-case-investigation-officer-lalit-bora-revealed-shocking-thing-about-saif-and-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac5e9924f1c1bf1618b5953","slug":"black-buck-case-investigation-officer-lalit-bora-revealed-shocking-thing-about-saif-and-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.