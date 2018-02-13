अपना शहर चुनें

विनोद मेहरा से शादी के लिए रेखा ने की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश, सास ने घर से कर दिया था बाहर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 09:34 AM IST
birthday special vinod mehra known facts
बॉलीवुड में विनोद मेहरा ने अपने सहज अभिनय से एक अलग पहचान बनाई। 70-80 के दौर में विनोद मेहरा एक महत्वपूर्ण एक्टर रहे हैं। आज उनका जन्मदिन है इस मौके पर आइए जानते हैं उनके जीवन के कुछ किस्से।
birthday special vinod mehra

