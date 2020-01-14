शहर चुनें

सलमान ने शहनाज को लगाई लताड़ तो आया पिता का बयान, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और चैनल के खिलाफ बोली ये बात

14 Jan 2020
बिग बाॅस 13 के इस बार के वीकेंड के वार में सलमान खान ने शहनाज कौर गिल को जमकर फटकारा । शहनाज अक्सर दुखी होने पर खुद को मारती-पीटती हैं । इस पर सलमान ने उनकी क्लास लगाते हुए कहा कि मेरे घर की बहन-बेटियों ने इस तरह की हरकतें कभी नहीं की । आप 25 साल की हो और ऐसी हरकतें आप पर शोभा नहीं देती हैं । अब जनता को आपका ये बचपना पसंद नहीं आ रहा है । 
