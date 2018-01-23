Hua hin is gorjjjjaaas Not fully discovered by people yet, people are less, but it's soon gonna be one of the best and chillest places known to mankind very soon. With like morning street parties, loud music, people on skateboards etc. Man I can already imagine it. And I'll be right there wearing something like this, dancing on the table to vola re and la bamba holding a glass of virgin margarita, and wearing bathroom slippers cause I'm obsessed with how comfortable they are right now. What a sight that'll be. #theworldisours

