प्रियंका चोपड़ा को होम टाउन से मिला गिफ्ट, डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि से होंगी सम्मानित

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 04:36 PM IST
bareilly international university regards priyanka chopra with doctorate degree

बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड का रुख कर चुकी प्रियंका चोपड़ा जल्द ही डॉक्टरेट की ड्रिग्री हासिल करने वाली हैं। दरअसल, प्रियंका के होम टाउन  बरेली में मौजूद बरेली अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालय उन्हें डॉक्टरेट की मानद उपाधि से सम्मानित करेगा। 

