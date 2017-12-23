बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा को होम टाउन से मिला गिफ्ट, डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि से होंगी सम्मानित
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 04:36 PM IST
बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड का रुख कर चुकी प्रियंका चोपड़ा जल्द ही डॉक्टरेट की ड्रिग्री हासिल करने वाली हैं। दरअसल, प्रियंका के होम टाउन बरेली में मौजूद बरेली अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालय उन्हें डॉक्टरेट की मानद उपाधि से सम्मानित करेगा।
