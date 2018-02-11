अपना शहर चुनें

प्रभास से शादी की खबरों पर पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं देवसेना, टूट सकता है फैंस का दिल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:54 AM IST
Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty speaks about rumours marriage with Prabhas
'बाहुबली' फिल्म में अनुष्का और प्रभास की केमिस्ट्री लोगों को खूब पसंद आई। इस फिल्म के बाद से ही मीडिया में ऐसी खबरें आने लगी कि यह दोनों जल्द ही शादी करने वाले हैं। इसी बीच बाहुबली की देवसेना ने शादी के बारे में ऐसी बात कह डाली जिसे सुनकर उनके फैंस को झटका जरूर लग सकता है।
 
anushka shetty prabhas baahubali

