बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7fc1c04f1c1ba2268b9969","slug":"bahubali-actress-anushka-shetty-speaks-about-rumours-marriage-with-prabhas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रभास से शादी की खबरों पर पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं देवसेना, टूट सकता है फैंस का दिल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:54 AM IST
'बाहुबली' फिल्म में अनुष्का और प्रभास की केमिस्ट्री लोगों को खूब पसंद आई। इस फिल्म के बाद से ही मीडिया में ऐसी खबरें आने लगी कि यह दोनों जल्द ही शादी करने वाले हैं। इसी बीच बाहुबली की देवसेना ने शादी के बारे में ऐसी बात कह डाली जिसे सुनकर उनके फैंस को झटका जरूर लग सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7fc1c04f1c1ba2268b9969","slug":"bahubali-actress-anushka-shetty-speaks-about-rumours-marriage-with-prabhas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7fc1c04f1c1ba2268b9969","slug":"bahubali-actress-anushka-shetty-speaks-about-rumours-marriage-with-prabhas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7fc1c04f1c1ba2268b9969","slug":"bahubali-actress-anushka-shetty-speaks-about-rumours-marriage-with-prabhas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7fc1c04f1c1ba2268b9969","slug":"bahubali-actress-anushka-shetty-speaks-about-rumours-marriage-with-prabhas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7fc1c04f1c1ba2268b9969","slug":"bahubali-actress-anushka-shetty-speaks-about-rumours-marriage-with-prabhas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.