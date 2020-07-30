शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   baahubali director ss rajamouli and aashutosh bhakre here top 5 entertainment news

'बाहुबली' के निर्देशक राजामौली को कोरोना और इस अभिनेता ने की खुदकुशी, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 06:37 AM IST
एसएस राजामौली, आशुतोष भाकरे
कोरोना की चपेट में एसएस राजामौली
'बाहुबली' फेम निर्देशक एसएस राजामौली कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। राजामौली और उनके परिवार को हल्का बुखार था जिसके बाद उन्होंने टेस्ट कराने का फैसला किया। अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर राजामौली ने बताया कि हल्के बुखार के बाद उन्होंने कोविड 19 का टेस्ट कराया। टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद फिलहाल वो और उनका परिवार होम क्वारंटीन में है।

'बाहुबली' के निर्देशक एसएस राजामौली का कोविड 19 टेस्ट पॉजिटिव, परिवार के सदस्यों में भी हल्के लक्षण
