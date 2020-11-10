शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
आशुतोष राणा का जन्मदिन और एनसीबी ने अर्जुन रामपाल को भेजा समन, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 12:31 AM IST
आशुतोष राणा और अर्जुन रामपाल
1 of 5
आशुतोष राणा और अर्जुन रामपाल - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अशुतोष राणा हमेशा अपने अभिनय के लिए तारीफ बटोरते रहे हैं। उनके अभिनय में इतना ठहराव और गहराई है कि दर्शक उनसे नजरें नहीं हटा पाता। उनके चेहरे पर तेज और आंखों में बांधे रखने की ताकत है। अशुतोष राणा का नाम सुनते ही सबसे पहले जो आंखों के सामने उभरकर आता है वो है फिल्म 'संघर्ष' का लज्जा शंकर पाण्डे। हिंदी सिनेमा का वह विलेन जिसे आज भी देखकर लोगों की रूह कांप जाती है।

'लज्जा शंकर पांडे' को देख जब कांप गई थी रूह, ऐसे मिला आशुतोष राणा को 'संघर्ष' के विलेन का किरदार

 
