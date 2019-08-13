अरबाज के बारे में बोलीं जॉर्जिया, 'काम पाने के लिए मैंने कभी उनके नाम का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया'

{"_id":"5d522c718ebc3e6cfc5d8fbf","slug":"arbaaz-khan-girlfriend-giorgia-andriani-talk-about-his-web-show-and-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e, '\u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d522c718ebc3e6cfc5d8fbf","slug":"arbaaz-khan-girlfriend-giorgia-andriani-talk-about-his-web-show-and-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e, '\u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Giorgia Andriani
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5d522c718ebc3e6cfc5d8fbf","slug":"arbaaz-khan-girlfriend-giorgia-andriani-talk-about-his-web-show-and-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e, '\u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Giorgia Andriani
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d522c718ebc3e6cfc5d8fbf","slug":"arbaaz-khan-girlfriend-giorgia-andriani-talk-about-his-web-show-and-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e, '\u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan, Giorgia Andriani
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d522c718ebc3e6cfc5d8fbf","slug":"arbaaz-khan-girlfriend-giorgia-andriani-talk-about-his-web-show-and-relation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e, '\u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan, Giorgia Andriani
- फोटो : social media